Degenerator Price Reaches $32.63 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00279794 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00045166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 121.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.71 or 0.01170262 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.