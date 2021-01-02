Delphy Trading Down 3.1% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Delphy has a total market cap of $352,562.28 and approximately $62,272.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00266739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.04 or 0.01908989 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

