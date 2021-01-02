DIA (DIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.53 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One DIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $33.99 million and $9.53 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00117143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00164000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00505145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018329 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

