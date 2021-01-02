Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $64.59 or 0.00216043 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $873,935.73 and $353,817.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

