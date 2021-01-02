Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $46.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. 1,908,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,550. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

