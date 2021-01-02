Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $126,481.62 and $29.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 176.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,765,816 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.