Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $952.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $206,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

