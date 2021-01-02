Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.
Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $952.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $206,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
