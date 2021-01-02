Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.89

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and traded as high as $20.59. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 1,997,567 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 342.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.