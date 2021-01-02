Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $10.86. Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 126,933 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 386.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter.

