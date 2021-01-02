Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.56

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.80. Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 78,171 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$361.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.21.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

