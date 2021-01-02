Dollars Tops One Day Trading Volume of $314,434.00 (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Dollars has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $314,434.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dollars has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00524770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00145817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00279705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018696 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Dollars Token Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,855,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,770,746 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

