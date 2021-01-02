DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $746,683.22 and approximately $661.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007615 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

