Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $12.24. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 327,597 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1,461.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 619,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 580,128 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

