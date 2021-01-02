Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $12.24. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 327,597 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
