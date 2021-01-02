Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUFRY shares. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of DUFRY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 24,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.98 and a beta of 1.77. Dufry has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.