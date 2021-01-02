Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0453 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $658,277.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

