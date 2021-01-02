DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED) Trading Down 10.9%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIED)’s stock price fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $967,595.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35.

DXI Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXIED)

DXI Capital Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

