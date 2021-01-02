Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.50. 48,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.96. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

