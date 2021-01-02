e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up to $23.45

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $26.54. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 13,662 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $179,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.