EagleX (EGX) Price Tops $0.0003

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. EagleX has a total market cap of $9,884.65 and approximately $323.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. In the last week, EagleX has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00126930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00178807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00552805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049825 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

