Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.23. Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 6,380 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

About Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

