eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

