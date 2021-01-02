Elastos Price Hits $1.50 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Elastos has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00004769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $25.93 million and $1.77 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004592 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001582 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000158 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

