Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.