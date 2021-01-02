Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Trading Up 15.3%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s stock price was up 15.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 2,610,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,701% from the average daily volume of 144,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.