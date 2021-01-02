Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading Up 5.3%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 312,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 379,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ELVT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.
The company has a market cap of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.
About Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
