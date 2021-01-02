Elitium Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Elitium has a market cap of $107.43 million and $379,044.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00012132 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00126930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00178807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00552805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049825 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

