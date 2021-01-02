Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.98

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.51. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 3,767 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

