Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.72

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.69. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 140,678 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$265.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

