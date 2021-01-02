Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 15,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 33,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

