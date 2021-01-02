Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $100.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

