ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. ePlus posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

