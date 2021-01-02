EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.50. EQTEC plc (EQT.L) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 84,335,331 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.67.

About EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC plc (EQT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.