Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $193,217.30

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $193,217.30 and $21,840.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $733.55 or 0.02491195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,467,702 coins and its circulating supply is 177,438,289 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.