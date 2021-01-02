EtherGem One Day Volume Hits $48,064.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $346,074.56 and approximately $48,064.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00039955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00294676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.21 or 0.01985244 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

