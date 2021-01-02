Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $187.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.77.

ETSY opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,278 shares of company stock worth $27,519,520. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

