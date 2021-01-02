Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $3.14. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 80,427 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $44.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

