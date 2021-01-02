EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post sales of $91.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. EverQuote posted sales of $73.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $341.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.99 million to $341.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $419.10 million, with estimates ranging from $413.29 million to $425.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 309,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,651. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 1.60.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.