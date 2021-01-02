EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $24.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

EVOP stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,500. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EVO Payments by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

