ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Cap of $570,152.66 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $570,152.66 and $7,438.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0974 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

