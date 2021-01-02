Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $81.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 389.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 468,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

