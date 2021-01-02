Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPO. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

EXPO opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,340.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 336.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exponent by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 373,892 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 43.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exponent by 292.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,544,000 after acquiring an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

