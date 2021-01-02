EXRNchain Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $27,603.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EXRNchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00266534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.78 or 0.01906166 BTC.

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain is a token. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

EXRNchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXRNchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

