Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report $2.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.17. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.43.

NYSE FICO traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.04. 140,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,393. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.04.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock worth $2,588,651. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

