Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 671,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.51.

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) Company Profile (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

