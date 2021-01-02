FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinMex and HADAX. FansTime has a market cap of $334,882.03 and approximately $283,171.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00120060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00520939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00277917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018652 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, CoinMex, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.