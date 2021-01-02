FansTime Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Gate.io. FansTime has a market capitalization of $334,882.03 and $283,171.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00120060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00520939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00277917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018652 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.