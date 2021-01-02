Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fastly were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $923,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSLY opened at $87.37 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $853,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,432.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,681 shares of company stock worth $52,289,751. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

