Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE FSLY opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $853,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,432.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $362,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,681 shares of company stock valued at $52,289,751. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

