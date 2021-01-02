FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $368.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $229.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

