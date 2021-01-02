FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $368.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.00.
FedEx stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $229.99.
In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
