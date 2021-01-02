FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi Sells 6,001 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FGEN opened at $37.09 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.